Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,280,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 54,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 24.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ACHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
