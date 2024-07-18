Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Update

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,030,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,471,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,911,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after acquiring an additional 471,424 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AON by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 984,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,864,000 after acquiring an additional 343,635 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

AON Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,609. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.14. AON has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $344.68. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AON will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

