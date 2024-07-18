AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. AngioDynamics updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.42)-($0.38) EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to -0.420–0.380 EPS.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.90. 632,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,331. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

