Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 919 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,930,000.

BATS BBRE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,880 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

