Angeles Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $3.72 on Thursday, reaching $178.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,836,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,492,691. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,954,455. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

