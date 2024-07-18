Analysts’ Upgrades for July 17th (BAC, BMI, BOKF, CCA, CRUS, EQT, EWBC, HWBK, IMUX, LMAT)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 17th:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Bank of America Co alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$60.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has C$61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$55.00.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.