Analysts Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) PT at $70.00

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $280.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 822,284 shares of company stock valued at $567,718,040. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 119,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 138,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.