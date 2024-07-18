Analysts Set Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Price Target at $14.17

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

TNGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $248,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,470.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 337,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,684 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $17,427,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $19,471,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

