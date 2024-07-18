Analysts Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Target Price at $346.20

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $351.33.
ICLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Shares of ICLR opened at $333.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.19. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $221.20 and a 12-month high of $347.72.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
