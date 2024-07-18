América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36), Yahoo Finance reports. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion.
América Móvil Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.
América Móvil Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.2608 dividend. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
