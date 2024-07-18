América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36), Yahoo Finance reports. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion.

América Móvil Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.2608 dividend. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.68.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

