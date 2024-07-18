Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Senior Officer Sells C$20,210.00 in Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adrian Audet sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$20,210.00.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at C$4.79 on Thursday. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.81 and a 52-week high of C$10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 49.15% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of C$15.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.3274559 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

