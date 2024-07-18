Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alpha Cognition in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alpha Cognition’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Alpha Cognition Price Performance

Shares of Alpha Cognition stock opened at C$0.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.56. Alpha Cognition has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.74.

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

