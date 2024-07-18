Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Down 8.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.5% on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $39.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Allegiant Travel traded as low as $46.30 and last traded at $47.56. Approximately 657,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 332,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALGT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $480,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 275.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

