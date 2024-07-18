Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Trading 3% Higher

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.81. 597,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 524,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
Algoma Steel Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 152.2% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 7,789,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,510 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after buying an additional 2,508,133 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,623,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,523,000 after buying an additional 1,959,530 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $19,461,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at $7,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.