Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Trading 3% Higher

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.81. 597,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 524,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 152.2% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 7,789,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,510 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after buying an additional 2,508,133 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,623,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,523,000 after buying an additional 1,959,530 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $19,461,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at $7,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

