Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after purchasing an additional 489,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.1 %

APD traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $270.47. 707,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,478. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.29. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

