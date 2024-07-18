Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.77

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 1.77 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.43. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.43.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

