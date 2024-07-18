Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Hits $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $670.11 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00080131 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00021637 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010105 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

