Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Shares Down 19.8%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 19.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 173,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.