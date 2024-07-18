Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 62,754 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 62,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $483,205.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,772,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,449,612.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, July 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $745,282.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 56,516 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $431,782.24.

Shares of Redwire stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 453,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $461.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.97.

Redwire last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $87.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDW has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

