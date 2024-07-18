Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 199,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.5 days.
Adyen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $1,245.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,272.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,392.33. Adyen has a 52-week low of $660.00 and a 52-week high of $1,886.00.
About Adyen
