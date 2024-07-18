Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 199,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.5 days.

Adyen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $1,245.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,272.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,392.33. Adyen has a 52-week low of $660.00 and a 52-week high of $1,886.00.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

