Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Adlai Nortye Trading Down 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANL stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Adlai Nortye has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

Featured Articles

