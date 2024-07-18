Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 614,100 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 661,200 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.1 %
ACXP stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -1.72. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $8.82.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
