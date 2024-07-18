Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXPGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 614,100 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 661,200 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.1 %

ACXP stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -1.72. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $8.82.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXPGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 278,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

