Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 614,100 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 661,200 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.1 %

ACXP stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -1.72. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $8.82.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 278,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

