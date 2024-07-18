ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.73. 220,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,465,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

ACM Research Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.55.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 86,090 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,947,355.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,400,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,197.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,329 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,934. 31.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACM Research by 1,197.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

