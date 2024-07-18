Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACP opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $7.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

