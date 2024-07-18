Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ACP opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $7.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
