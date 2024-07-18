ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 97,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 83,911 shares.The stock last traded at $13.31 and had previously closed at $13.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABVX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $20,277,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $25,345,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $13,630,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $16,585,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Featured Stories

