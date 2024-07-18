Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ABLLL opened at $25.84 on Thursday. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.6172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th.

