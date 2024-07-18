A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives $46.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

AMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of -0.06.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.56). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $583,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,903.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $583,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,903.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,853.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,353. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,413,000 after purchasing an additional 150,343 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

