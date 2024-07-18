86,672 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in V.F. by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,581,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,946,000 after purchasing an additional 168,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 132,650 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

