5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Short Interest Down 6.9% in June

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEAM. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

FEAM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 116,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. 5E Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

