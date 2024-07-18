1,470 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7,616.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 691.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, reaching $132.11. 367,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.32. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

