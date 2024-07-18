10,674 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 52,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 122,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,926. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

