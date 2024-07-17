zkSync (ZK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $644.33 Million

zkSync (ZK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One zkSync token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, zkSync has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. zkSync has a market cap of $644.33 million and $142.39 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.17126132 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $136,964,081.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

