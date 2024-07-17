Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $20.17

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.17, but opened at $20.80. Zeta Global shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 423,944 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after buying an additional 431,077 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,208 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,578 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

