Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a report issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

GLW opened at $46.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. Corning has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Corning by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 4,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Corning by 812.4% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 33,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 70,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

