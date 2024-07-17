YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG) to Issue $0.64 Dividend

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6365 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.66. YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $21.91.

Get YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF alerts:

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in seven mega-cap ETFs considered to be driving the market through technology. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains of these stocks through a synthetic covered call strategy.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.