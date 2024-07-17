XYO (XYO) Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $83.59 million and approximately $944,286.64 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,523.68 or 1.00099296 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000960 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00072147 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00629688 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $1,195,306.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

