Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.00 Million

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped XDC has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $134,744.77 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 249,661,471 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 252,019,535.28774524. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03101536 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $126,657.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

