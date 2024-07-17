Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder David A. Duffield Sells 56,000 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.63. 1,652,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,268. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Workday by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.