Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Invests $242,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,848 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,865,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,822,000 after acquiring an additional 380,555 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.08. 888,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,741,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

