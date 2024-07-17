Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 14040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).
Westmount Energy Trading Down 3.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 18.95. The company has a market cap of £1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.49.
Westmount Energy Company Profile
Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Westmount Energy
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.