Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading 1% Higher

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 21,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 52,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.95 million, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.47.

Get Western Investment Company of Canada alerts:

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($0.04) million for the quarter. Western Investment Company of Canada had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 10.03%.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.