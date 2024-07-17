WEMIX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.89 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00001915 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $502.21 million and $4.89 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 528,320,271 coins and its circulating supply is 407,991,242 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 528,277,045.52233446 with 407,968,659.9710438 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.28579464 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $6,500,678.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

