Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $105.96 on Wednesday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 130.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Welltower by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Welltower by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in Welltower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

