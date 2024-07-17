Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 166,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

GOOG stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,866,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,478,355. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.68 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,954,455. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.