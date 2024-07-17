Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,672,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,556 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $27,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $539,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $896,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vipshop by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 807,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after buying an additional 52,488 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 16.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 50,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Vipshop by 107.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 40,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.32. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

