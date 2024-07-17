Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.81

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 12791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Veritex Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). Veritex had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $191.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Veritex by 968.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,603,000 after buying an additional 513,284 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,139,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veritex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,853,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after buying an additional 305,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after buying an additional 245,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

