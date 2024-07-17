Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.74. The stock had a trading volume of 105,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,539. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.49 and a fifty-two week high of $259.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.27. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.