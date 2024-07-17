Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stake Boosted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 131.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,416. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.52 and a fifty-two week high of $332.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

