Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Stock Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ:VALU opened at $44.89 on Friday. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $423.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32.
Value Line Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Value Line
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.