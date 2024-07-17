US Bancorp DE Sells 88,071 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,071 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.93. 753,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

